The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GLU) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.11

The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GLU – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, November 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.11 per share on Friday, February 20th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 7.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 12th.

Shares of GLU traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $18.24. 1,533 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,340. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $18.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.53. The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust has a twelve month low of $14.07 and a twelve month high of $18.44.

The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc It is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It primarily invests in stocks of companies involved to a substantial extent in providing products, services, or equipment for the generation or distribution of electricity, gas, or water and infrastructure operations, and in equity securities including preferred securities of companies in other industries, in each case in such securities that are expected to pay periodic dividends.

