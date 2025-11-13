The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GLU) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.11

The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GLU – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, November 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.11 per share on Friday, February 20th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 7.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 12th.
The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust Stock Performance
Shares of GLU traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $18.24. 1,533 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,340. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $18.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.53. The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust has a twelve month low of $14.07 and a twelve month high of $18.44.
The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust Company Profile
