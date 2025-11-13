Old National Bancorp Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.44 (NASDAQ:ONBPP)

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONBPP – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 5th will be given a dividend of 0.4375 per share on Friday, February 20th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 7.0%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 5th.
Old National Bancorp Stock Down 0.0%
Shares of ONBPP stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $25.08. The company had a trading volume of 14,542 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,807. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.15. Old National Bancorp has a 12 month low of $24.40 and a 12 month high of $25.65.
About Old National Bancorp
