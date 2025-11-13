Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Acquires New Position in Republic Services, Inc. $RSG

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,089 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $269,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 75.8% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 19,822 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,988,000 after acquiring an additional 8,547 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Republic Services in the 1st quarter valued at $368,000. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Republic Services during the 1st quarter worth $232,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in Republic Services by 4.1% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 10,894 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,638,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 6,858 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,661,000 after buying an additional 1,005 shares in the last quarter. 57.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on RSG. UBS Group dropped their price target on Republic Services from $260.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. Robert W. Baird set a $240.00 price objective on Republic Services in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Raymond James Financial restated an “outperform” rating and set a $240.00 target price on shares of Republic Services in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Oppenheimer set a $256.00 target price on Republic Services in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Republic Services in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating and eleven have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Republic Services has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $251.52.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Republic Services news, major shareholder Cascade Investment, L.L.C. acquired 4,258 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $234.91 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,246.78. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider owned 109,816,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,797,072,005.12. This trade represents a 0.00% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Gregg Brummer sold 7,338 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.94, for a total transaction of $1,716,651.72. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 4,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $949,796.40. This trade represents a 64.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Republic Services Trading Down 0.1%

NYSE RSG opened at $206.97 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $221.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $235.63. Republic Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $199.43 and a 12-month high of $258.75. The stock has a market cap of $64.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.57.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The business services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $4.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.25 billion. Republic Services had a return on equity of 18.27% and a net margin of 12.97%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.81 EPS. Republic Services has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.820-6.900 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Republic Services, Inc. will post 6.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Republic Services Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 2nd. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.20%.

Republic Services Company Profile

(Free Report)

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States and Canada. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

