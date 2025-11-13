Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Invests $240,000 in Super Micro Computer, Inc. $SMCI

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Super Micro Computer by 3.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 64,407,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,205,322,000 after acquiring an additional 2,415,276 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Super Micro Computer by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,771,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,141,000 after purchasing an additional 120,496 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 2,892,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,049,000 after purchasing an additional 76,776 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,642,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,246,000 after purchasing an additional 223,427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer in the first quarter valued at about $53,031,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Super Micro Computer alerts:

Insider Transactions at Super Micro Computer

In other Super Micro Computer news, SVP George Kao sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.88, for a total transaction of $1,755,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 21,820 shares in the company, valued at $957,461.60. This trade represents a 64.70% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO David E. Weigand sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.14, for a total transaction of $1,128,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 100,188 shares in the company, valued at $4,522,486.32. The trade was a 19.97% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 90,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,890,950 in the last three months. 16.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Super Micro Computer Trading Down 3.0%

NASDAQ SMCI opened at $36.76 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $21.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.50. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.25 and a 12 month high of $66.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 5.25 and a quick ratio of 3.25. The company has a 50-day moving average of $48.18 and a 200-day moving average of $46.03.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.48 billion. Super Micro Computer had a return on equity of 17.14% and a net margin of 4.77%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. Super Micro Computer has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.460-0.540 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SMCI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James Financial dropped their target price on shares of Super Micro Computer from $53.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Wall Street Zen raised Super Micro Computer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $34.00 target price on Super Micro Computer and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Super Micro Computer from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on Super Micro Computer from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Super Micro Computer currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.38.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Super Micro Computer

Super Micro Computer Company Profile

(Free Report)

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Super Micro Computer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Super Micro Computer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.