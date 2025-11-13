Sigma Healthcare (ASX:SIG) Insider Annette Carey Buys 10,000 Shares

Sigma Healthcare Limited (ASX:SIG – Get Free Report) insider Annette Carey acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$3.12 per share, with a total value of A$31,240.00.

Sigma Healthcare Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,799.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.91 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.82.

Sigma Healthcare Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a Final dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 17th were paid a dividend of $0.013 per share. This is a positive change from Sigma Healthcare’s previous Final dividend of $0.01. This represents a dividend yield of 42.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 1st.

Sigma Healthcare Company Profile

Sigma Healthcare Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of pharmaceutical goods and medical consumables to community pharmacies primarily in Australia. The company operates various aligned pharmacies, including branded pharmacies under the Amcal, Discount Drug Stores, Guardian, and PharmaSave brands.

