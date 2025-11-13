RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:RMI) Insider Financial Holdings Rivernorth Acquires 1,657 Shares of Stock

RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RMI – Get Free Report) insider Financial Holdings Rivernorth bought 1,657 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.65 per share, for a total transaction of $24,275.05. Following the purchase, the insider owned 52,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $769,798.90. This represents a 3.26% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Financial Holdings Rivernorth also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 10th, Financial Holdings Rivernorth purchased 1,301 shares of RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.54 per share, with a total value of $18,916.54.

On Friday, November 7th, Financial Holdings Rivernorth acquired 6,857 shares of RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.51 per share, for a total transaction of $99,495.07.

On Wednesday, November 5th, Financial Holdings Rivernorth acquired 1,226 shares of RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.67 per share, for a total transaction of $17,985.42.

On Tuesday, November 4th, Financial Holdings Rivernorth bought 6,857 shares of RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.69 per share, with a total value of $100,729.33.

On Monday, November 3rd, Financial Holdings Rivernorth bought 1,640 shares of RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.65 per share, with a total value of $24,026.00.

On Friday, October 31st, Financial Holdings Rivernorth acquired 1,032 shares of RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.66 per share, with a total value of $15,129.12.

On Friday, October 24th, Financial Holdings Rivernorth acquired 4,277 shares of RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.38 per share, with a total value of $61,503.26.

On Wednesday, October 22nd, Financial Holdings Rivernorth bought 4,277 shares of RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.45 per share, for a total transaction of $61,802.65.

On Tuesday, October 21st, Financial Holdings Rivernorth purchased 2,891 shares of RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.60 per share, with a total value of $42,208.60.

On Monday, October 20th, Financial Holdings Rivernorth purchased 2,794 shares of RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.60 per share, for a total transaction of $40,792.40.

RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $14.69. 337 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,707. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.33. RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.63 and a 1-year high of $16.74.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0945 per share. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 7.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 15th.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RMI. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund during the third quarter worth $494,000. Plancorp LLC bought a new position in shares of RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund in the third quarter worth about $308,000. River Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund during the second quarter worth approximately $294,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund by 574.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 14,017 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its position in RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund by 129.6% in the 1st quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 13,850 shares during the last quarter.

The RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund, Inc (the “Fund”) seeks to provide current income exempt from regular U.S. federal income taxes1 with a secondary objective of total return.

