FY2025 EPS Estimate for Alamo Group Decreased by Analyst

Alamo Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALG – Free Report) – Research analysts at DA Davidson cut their FY2025 earnings estimates for Alamo Group in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 11th. DA Davidson analyst M. Shlisky now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $9.52 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $10.76. DA Davidson has a “Neutral” rating and a $190.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Alamo Group’s current full-year earnings is $9.53 per share.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Baird R W raised shares of Alamo Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Alamo Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $209.00 to $260.00 in a report on Monday, August 4th. Weiss Ratings cut Alamo Group from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Alamo Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $222.33.

Alamo Group Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of NYSE:ALG traded down $0.57 during trading on Thursday, hitting $166.79. The company had a trading volume of 15,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 104,963. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 4.56 and a quick ratio of 2.76. Alamo Group has a one year low of $157.07 and a one year high of $233.29. The stock has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $189.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $202.84.

Alamo Group (NYSE:ALG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The industrial products company reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.61 by ($0.27). Alamo Group had a return on equity of 11.45% and a net margin of 7.41%.The firm had revenue of $420.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $407.55 million.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alamo Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alamo Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $8,361,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in shares of Alamo Group by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 6,188 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,350,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alamo Group during the 1st quarter worth about $12,920,000. Jump Financial LLC raised its holdings in Alamo Group by 44.5% in the 1st quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 8,419 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,500,000 after buying an additional 2,592 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Alamo Group by 30.0% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 264 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. 92.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Alamo Group news, CEO Jeffery Allen Leonard sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.19, for a total transaction of $555,475.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 38,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,534,984.47. This trade represents a 6.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Alamo Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 15th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 15th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Alamo Group’s payout ratio is 12.45%.

Alamo Group Company Profile

Alamo Group Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services vegetation management and infrastructure maintenance equipment for governmental, industrial, and agricultural uses worldwide. It operates through two segments, Vegetation Management and Industrial Equipment. Its Vegetation Management Division segment offers hydraulically-powered and tractor – and off-road chassis mounted mowers, other cutters and replacement parts for heavy-duty and intensive uses and heavy duty, tractor- and truck-mounted mowing and vegetation maintenance equipment, and replacement parts.

