Cascades (TSE:CAS) Insider Jï¿½Rï¿½Me Porlier Sells 4,000 Shares

Cascades Inc. (TSE:CAS – Get Free Report) insider Jï¿½Rï¿½Me Porlier sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$12.49, for a total value of C$49,960.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 24,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$305,592.83. This represents a 14.05% decrease in their position.

Cascades Stock Performance

Shares of Cascades stock traded down C$0.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting C$12.81. 51,109 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 226,193. Cascades Inc. has a 1-year low of C$8.30 and a 1-year high of C$13.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 121.37. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$10.38 and a 200-day moving average price of C$9.61.

Get Cascades alerts:

Cascades (TSE:CAS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported C$0.29 EPS for the quarter. Cascades had a negative return on equity of 4.35% and a negative net margin of 1.62%.The company had revenue of C$1.24 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cascades Inc. will post 1.2959309 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cascades Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 4th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 20th. Cascades’s payout ratio is presently 240.00%.

CAS has been the subject of several recent research reports. CIBC upped their price target on Cascades from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a report on Monday. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Cascades from C$12.00 to C$14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Scotiabank upped their target price on Cascades from C$12.00 to C$13.50 in a report on Monday. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on Cascades from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. Finally, Desjardins upped their price objective on Cascades from C$10.50 to C$13.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$13.17.

Get Our Latest Report on Cascades

Cascades Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cascades Inc, along with its subsidiaries, produces, converts and markets packaging and tissue products composed mainly of recycled fibres. The company is organized into four main business segments: Containerboard, Boxboard Europe, Specialty Products (which constitutes packaging products), and Tissue Papers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cascades Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cascades and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.