What is Singular Research’s Forecast for FTK Q4 Earnings?

Flotek Industries, Inc. (NYSE:FTK – Free Report) – Research analysts at Singular Research issued their Q4 2025 earnings estimates for Flotek Industries in a report issued on Tuesday, November 11th. Singular Research analyst G. Sriharan expects that the oil and gas company will post earnings of $0.17 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Flotek Industries’ current full-year earnings is $0.29 per share. Singular Research also issued estimates for Flotek Industries’ Q1 2026 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.32 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.16 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Flotek Industries in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Northland Capmk raised shares of Flotek Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Flotek Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 8th. Finally, Northland Securities raised shares of Flotek Industries from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.50.

FTK stock traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $15.04. 32,682 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 404,691. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $14.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.66. The company has a market capitalization of $448.92 million, a P/E ratio of 34.27 and a beta of 1.17. Flotek Industries has a fifty-two week low of $6.05 and a fifty-two week high of $18.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

Flotek Industries (NYSE:FTK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $56.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.90 million. Flotek Industries had a return on equity of 17.67% and a net margin of 6.59%. Flotek Industries has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Flotek Industries in the second quarter worth about $4,436,000. S Squared Technology LLC purchased a new position in shares of Flotek Industries in the first quarter worth approximately $2,170,000. CenterBook Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Flotek Industries in the 3rd quarter worth $2,563,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Flotek Industries by 55.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 485,413 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,167,000 after buying an additional 174,144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP bought a new position in Flotek Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,167,000. 10.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Flotek Industries, Inc operates as a technology-driven green chemistry and data company that serves customers across industrial and commercial markets in the United States, the United Arab Emirates, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Chemistry Technologies (CT) and Data Analytics (DA).

