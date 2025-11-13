Roth Capital Has Negative Outlook of Plug Power Q4 Earnings

Plug Power, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Roth Capital dropped their Q4 2025 EPS estimates for shares of Plug Power in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 11th. Roth Capital analyst C. Irwin now expects that the electronics maker will post earnings per share of ($0.07) for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.06). The consensus estimate for Plug Power’s current full-year earnings is ($1.21) per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Plug Power’s Q1 2026 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at ($0.10) EPS and Q4 2026 earnings at ($0.09) EPS.

Get Plug Power alerts:

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 10th. The electronics maker reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $177.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $185.41 million. Plug Power had a negative net margin of 292.84% and a negative return on equity of 90.22%. Plug Power has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. HSBC set a $4.40 price objective on Plug Power in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Plug Power to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 9th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Plug Power from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 8th. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Plug Power from $1.80 to $3.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Plug Power from $1.00 to $1.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and six have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.54.

View Our Latest Stock Report on PLUG

Plug Power Price Performance

Shares of PLUG stock traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $2.53. 29,267,163 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 95,601,109. Plug Power has a 52-week low of $0.69 and a 52-week high of $4.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of -1.10 and a beta of 2.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.68 and a 200 day moving average of $1.77.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Benjamin Haycraft sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.92, for a total transaction of $29,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 467,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,365,342.36. This trade represents a 2.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Plug Power

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PLUG. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Plug Power by 7.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 109,631,956 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $255,442,000 after buying an additional 7,789,039 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,071,904 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $35,872,000 after acquiring an additional 3,125,542 shares during the last quarter. Heights Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Plug Power in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,174,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Plug Power by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 17,695,077 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $41,230,000 after buying an additional 714,212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its holdings in Plug Power by 45.8% in the 2nd quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 8,027,081 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $11,743,000 after acquiring an additional 2,521,348 shares during the period. 43.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Plug Power

(Get Free Report)

Plug Power Inc develops hydrogen and fuel cell product solutions in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers GenDrive, a hydrogen-fueled proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell system that provides power to material handling electric vehicles; GenSure, a stationary fuel cell solution that offers modular PEM fuel cell power to support the backup and grid-support power requirements of the telecommunications, transportation, and utility sectors; ProGen, a fuel cell stack and engine technology used in mobility and stationary fuel cell systems, and as engines in electric delivery vans; GenFuel, a liquid hydrogen fueling delivery, generation, storage, and dispensing system; GenCare, an ongoing Internet of Things-based maintenance and on-site service program for GenDrive fuel cell systems, GenSure fuel cell systems, GenFuel hydrogen storage and dispensing products, and ProGen fuel cell engines; and GenKey, an integrated turn-key solution for transitioning to fuel cell power.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Plug Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plug Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.