What is Roth Capital’s Estimate for TeraWulf Q4 Earnings?

TeraWulf Inc. (NASDAQ:WULF – Free Report) – Roth Capital cut their Q4 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of TeraWulf in a report issued on Tuesday, November 11th. Roth Capital analyst D. Aftahi now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.26) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.12). Roth Capital has a “Buy” rating and a $12.50 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for TeraWulf’s current full-year earnings is ($0.17) per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for TeraWulf’s Q1 2026 earnings at ($0.28) EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at ($0.36) EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at ($0.34) EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($1.29) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($0.62) EPS.

Get TeraWulf alerts:

TeraWulf (NASDAQ:WULF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 10th. The company reported ($1.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($1.09). TeraWulf had a negative net margin of 91.42% and a negative return on equity of 54.98%. The firm had revenue of $50.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.27 million. TeraWulf’s quarterly revenue was up 86.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on WULF. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of TeraWulf in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. UBS Group set a $18.25 price objective on shares of TeraWulf in a report on Friday, October 24th. Compass Point set a $17.00 price target on shares of TeraWulf and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. JMP Securities set a $22.00 price target on TeraWulf in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “market outperform” rating on shares of TeraWulf in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.42.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on TeraWulf

TeraWulf Stock Performance

NASDAQ:WULF traded down $0.74 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $11.91. The stock had a trading volume of 10,316,387 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,855,492. TeraWulf has a twelve month low of $2.06 and a twelve month high of $17.05. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.16 and a beta of 3.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TeraWulf

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WULF. First Dallas Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in TeraWulf by 126.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. now owns 132,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,000 after acquiring an additional 74,000 shares during the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TeraWulf by 17,747.4% in the 1st quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,569,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,745,000 after purchasing an additional 3,549,479 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in TeraWulf during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,770,000. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. acquired a new stake in TeraWulf during the first quarter valued at approximately $263,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in TeraWulf in the first quarter worth approximately $3,702,000. 62.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at TeraWulf

In other TeraWulf news, Director Amanda Fabiano sold 4,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.64, for a total value of $39,744.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 40,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $352,244.16. This trade represents a 10.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 19.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About TeraWulf

(Get Free Report)

TeraWulf Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital asset technology company in the United States. The company develops, owns, and operates bitcoin mining facilities in New York and Pennsylvania. It is also involved in the provision of miner hosting services to third-party entities. The company was founded in 2021 and is headquartered in Easton, Maryland.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TeraWulf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TeraWulf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.