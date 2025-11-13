Dacotah Banks (OTCMKTS:DBIN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Dacotah Banks (OTCMKTS:DBIN – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $48.81 million for the quarter.

Dacotah Banks Price Performance

OTCMKTS DBIN remained flat at $38.30 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.19. The stock has a market cap of $426.43 million, a PE ratio of 11.78 and a beta of 0.02. Dacotah Banks has a twelve month low of $33.10 and a twelve month high of $43.50.

Get Dacotah Banks alerts:

Dacotah Banks Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Dacotah Banks, Inc provides various banking and financial products and services to individuals and businesses. The company provides demand and certificates of deposit; checking, individual retirement, health savings, and money market accounts; and commercial, commercial real estate, residential mortgage, and consumer loans.

Receive News & Ratings for Dacotah Banks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dacotah Banks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.