Dacotah Banks (OTCMKTS:DBIN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Dacotah Banks (OTCMKTS:DBIN – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $48.81 million for the quarter.
Dacotah Banks Price Performance
OTCMKTS DBIN remained flat at $38.30 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.19. The stock has a market cap of $426.43 million, a PE ratio of 11.78 and a beta of 0.02. Dacotah Banks has a twelve month low of $33.10 and a twelve month high of $43.50.
Dacotah Banks Company Profile
