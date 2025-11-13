Dacotah Banks (OTCMKTS:DBIN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Dacotah Banks (OTCMKTS:DBINGet Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $48.81 million for the quarter.

Dacotah Banks Price Performance

OTCMKTS DBIN remained flat at $38.30 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.19. The stock has a market cap of $426.43 million, a PE ratio of 11.78 and a beta of 0.02. Dacotah Banks has a twelve month low of $33.10 and a twelve month high of $43.50.

Dacotah Banks Company Profile

Dacotah Banks, Inc provides various banking and financial products and services to individuals and businesses. The company provides demand and certificates of deposit; checking, individual retirement, health savings, and money market accounts; and commercial, commercial real estate, residential mortgage, and consumer loans.

