Research Analysts Offer Predictions for APEI FY2025 Earnings

American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI – Free Report) – Analysts at Barrington Research lowered their FY2025 earnings estimates for American Public Education in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 11th. Barrington Research analyst A. Paris now forecasts that the company will earn $1.07 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.18. Barrington Research has a “Outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for American Public Education’s current full-year earnings is $0.47 per share. Barrington Research also issued estimates for American Public Education’s FY2026 earnings at $2.25 EPS.

Get American Public Education alerts:

American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 10th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.39. American Public Education had a net margin of 4.44% and a return on equity of 10.82%. The business had revenue of $163.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.02 million. American Public Education has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 0.320-0.450 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on APEI. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of American Public Education in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of American Public Education to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of American Public Education from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Northland Securities lifted their price target on shares of American Public Education from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 25th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on American Public Education from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.57.

View Our Latest Analysis on American Public Education

American Public Education Stock Down 1.9%

American Public Education stock traded down $0.65 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $34.31. 19,717 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 217,867. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a current ratio of 2.83. The firm has a market cap of $619.88 million, a P/E ratio of 32.37, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.65. The business has a fifty day moving average of $35.65 and a 200 day moving average of $31.29. American Public Education has a 12-month low of $17.69 and a 12-month high of $39.83.

Institutional Trading of American Public Education

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Public Education by 124.8% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 668,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,342,000 after buying an additional 370,894 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP purchased a new position in American Public Education in the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,319,000. CSM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Public Education in the 2nd quarter worth $6,723,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in American Public Education by 76.1% in the 2nd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 389,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,867,000 after purchasing an additional 168,362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 4D Advisors LLC raised its position in American Public Education by 111.1% in the second quarter. 4D Advisors LLC now owns 285,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,681,000 after purchasing an additional 150,000 shares during the period. 79.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About American Public Education

(Get Free Report)

American Public Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online and campus-based postsecondary education and career learning in the United States. It operates through three segments: American Public University System, Rasmussen University, and Hondros College of Nursing. The company offers 184 degree programs and 134 certificate programs in various fields of study, including nursing, national security, military studies, intelligence, homeland security, business, health science, information technology, justice studies, education, and liberal arts; and career learning opportunities in leadership, finance, human resources, and other fields of study critical to the federal government workforce.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for American Public Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Public Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.