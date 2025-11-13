Zacks Research Forecasts Stronger Earnings for Axis Capital

Axis Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research upped their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Axis Capital in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 12th. Zacks Research analyst Team now anticipates that the insurance provider will post earnings of $12.64 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $11.94. The consensus estimate for Axis Capital’s current full-year earnings is $11.19 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Axis Capital’s Q2 2026 earnings at $3.16 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $3.24 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $12.50 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $3.23 EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at $3.53 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $13.83 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b+)” rating on shares of Axis Capital in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $123.00 price target on shares of Axis Capital and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on shares of Axis Capital from $125.00 to $119.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Axis Capital in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $104.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Axis Capital from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $115.00.

Axis Capital Stock Up 0.6%

Axis Capital stock traded up $0.64 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $102.27. The stock had a trading volume of 39,048 shares, compared to its average volume of 708,502. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Axis Capital has a 12-month low of $83.90 and a 12-month high of $107.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $95.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.99.

Axis Capital (NYSE:AXS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The insurance provider reported $3.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.72 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $184.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. Axis Capital had a net margin of 16.08% and a return on equity of 19.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.71 earnings per share.

Axis Capital Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th were given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.7%. Axis Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 14.55%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Daniel J. Draper sold 4,305 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.57, for a total transaction of $420,038.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 16,269 shares in the company, valued at $1,587,366.33. This represents a 20.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Henry B. Smith sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.67, for a total transaction of $345,345.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 47,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,666,597.65. The trade was a 6.89% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,205 shares of company stock valued at $1,188,048. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Axis Capital

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Smithfield Trust Co increased its position in Axis Capital by 94.0% in the second quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 293 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Root Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Axis Capital during the third quarter valued at $29,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC purchased a new position in Axis Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Axis Capital during the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Axis Capital during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 93.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Axis Capital

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty insurance and reinsurance products in Bermuda, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment offers professional insurance products that cover directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions, employment practices, fiduciary, crime, professional indemnity, medical malpractice, and other financial insurance related coverages for commercial enterprises, financial institutions, not-for-profit organizations, and other professional service providers; and property insurance products for commercial buildings, residential premises, construction projects, property in transit, onshore renewable energy installations, and physical damage and business interruption following an act of terrorism.

