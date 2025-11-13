HC Wainwright Expects Increased Earnings for AnaptysBio

AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB – Free Report) – Analysts at HC Wainwright raised their FY2025 earnings estimates for AnaptysBio in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 11th. HC Wainwright analyst E. Bodnar now forecasts that the biotechnology company will earn ($3.15) per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($3.56). HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for AnaptysBio’s current full-year earnings is ($6.08) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for AnaptysBio’s Q4 2025 earnings at ($1.00) EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at ($0.40) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($3.92) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($7.64) EPS, FY2028 earnings at ($3.39) EPS and FY2029 earnings at ($1.13) EPS.

AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.06) by $1.58. The company had revenue of $76.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.83 million. AnaptysBio had a negative net margin of 49.94% and a negative return on equity of 1,101.24%.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on ANAB. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price objective (up previously from $18.00) on shares of AnaptysBio in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of AnaptysBio from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of AnaptysBio in a report on Monday. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of AnaptysBio in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on AnaptysBio from $51.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $59.40.

AnaptysBio Stock Performance

ANAB stock traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $33.58. 59,513 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 704,066. AnaptysBio has a one year low of $12.21 and a one year high of $40.96. The company has a market cap of $929.69 million, a PE ratio of -11.91 and a beta of 0.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $29.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.97.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AnaptysBio

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ANAB. First Light Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of AnaptysBio by 433.3% during the 1st quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 4,633,602 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $86,139,000 after acquiring an additional 3,764,720 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of AnaptysBio by 4,852.7% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 839,934 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,719,000 after purchasing an additional 822,975 shares in the last quarter. Caption Management LLC increased its stake in shares of AnaptysBio by 106.3% in the 1st quarter. Caption Management LLC now owns 23,376 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 394,634 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP lifted its position in shares of AnaptysBio by 63.1% during the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 791,023 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $14,705,000 after buying an additional 305,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 683 Capital Management LLC grew its position in AnaptysBio by 155.6% in the second quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 500,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $11,100,000 after acquiring an additional 304,373 shares during the last quarter.

About AnaptysBio

AnaptysBio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses in delivering immunology therapeutics. Its products include Rosnilimab, an IgG1 antibody that targets PD-1+ T cells, resulting in their agonism or depletion, broadly impacting pathogenic drivers of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases; and ANB032, a non-depleting antibody that binds to the BTLA checkpoint receptor and inhibits activated T cell proliferation; ANB033, a novel anti-CD122 antagonist antibody that targets the shared common beta subunit of the receptors for IL-15 and IL-2; ANB101, a BDCA2 modulator antibody that specifically targets plasmacytoid dendritic cells (pDCs); and Imsidolimab, an antibody that inhibits the interleukin-36 receptor, which is in the Phase 3 development for the treatment of generalized pustular psoriasis.

