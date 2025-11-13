Cyclerion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CYCN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Cyclerion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CYCN – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, FiscalAI reports. The business had revenue of $0.88 million for the quarter. Cyclerion Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 89.51% and a negative return on equity of 22.63%.

Cyclerion Therapeutics Stock Down 6.3%

Shares of NASDAQ:CYCN traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $1.33. 72,573 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 753,669. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.44 million, a PE ratio of -1.80 and a beta of 1.13. Cyclerion Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.27 and a one year high of $9.47.

Get Cyclerion Therapeutics alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Cyclerion Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat, Cyclerion Therapeutics has an average rating of “Sell”.

Cyclerion Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cyclerion Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops treatments for serious diseases. It is developing Olinciguat, an orally administered vascular soluble guanylate cyclase (sGC) stimulator, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial to out-license for cardiovascular diseases; and Praliciguat, a systemic sGC stimulator that is licensed to Akebia Therapeutics, Inc for the treatment of rare kidney disease.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cyclerion Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cyclerion Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.