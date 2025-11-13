William Blair Has Positive Outlook of ARCT FY2025 Earnings

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at William Blair boosted their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 11th. William Blair analyst M. Minter now expects that the biotechnology company will earn ($2.06) per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($2.15). The consensus estimate for Arcturus Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($2.22) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Arcturus Therapeutics’ Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.70) EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at ($0.70) EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at ($0.85) EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at ($0.92) EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at ($0.91) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($3.38) EPS and FY2027 earnings at $0.36 EPS.

ARCT has been the subject of a number of other reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen lowered Arcturus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 25th. Leerink Partners cut their price objective on Arcturus Therapeutics from $63.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 22nd. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Research cut shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.38.

Arcturus Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ARCT traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $8.12. 168,080 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 678,932. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.67. Arcturus Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $7.91 and a 12 month high of $24.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $220.65 million, a PE ratio of -3.29 and a beta of 2.47.

Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.09) by $0.60. The business had revenue of $17.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.47 million. Arcturus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 28.35% and a negative net margin of 68.35%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arcturus Therapeutics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ARCT. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Arcturus Therapeutics by 9.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 509,712 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,398,000 after acquiring an additional 42,636 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Arcturus Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $299,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 83.1% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 34,896 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 15,836 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its position in Arcturus Therapeutics by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 144,141 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,526,000 after acquiring an additional 24,583 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $240,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.54% of the company’s stock.

About Arcturus Therapeutics

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc, a late-stage clinical messenger RNA medicines and vaccine company, focuses on the development of infectious disease vaccines and other products within liver and respiratory rare diseases. Its technology platforms include LUNAR lipid-mediated delivery and STARR mRNA.

