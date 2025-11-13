Bitcoin SV (BSV) Market Capitalization Tops $471.51 Million

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on November 13th. Bitcoin SV has a total market cap of $471.51 million and approximately $38.77 million worth of Bitcoin SV was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin SV coin can now be bought for about $23.64 or 0.00022960 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Bitcoin SV has traded 8.2% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Arweave (AR) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.84 or 0.00004703 BTC.

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $102,957.58 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $529.85 or 0.00514633 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0281 or 0.00000027 BTC.

About Bitcoin SV

Bitcoin SV is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on November 15th, 2018. Bitcoin SV’s total supply is 19,946,741 coins. Bitcoin SV’s official Twitter account is @bsvblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bitcoin SV’s official website is www.bsvblockchain.org.

Bitcoin SV Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin SV (BSV) is a cryptocurrency resulting from a 2018 hard fork of Bitcoin Cash (BCH) due to disagreements within its community. Led by Craig Wright and Calvin Ayre, BSV aims to restore Satoshi Nakamoto’s original vision and scale the blockchain for more transactions. Its focus includes stability, scalability (increased block size limit to 2 GB), security, and safe instant transactions. BSV has faced controversy, particularly due to Wright’s unproven claims of being Bitcoin’s creator. It is essential to research a project’s goals, technology, and community before investing or participating.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin SV directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin SV should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin SV using one of the exchanges listed above.

