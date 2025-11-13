MXC (MXC) One Day Trading Volume Reaches $612.18 Thousand

MXC (MXC) traded up 4.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on November 13th. MXC has a market capitalization of $292.31 thousand and approximately $612.18 thousand worth of MXC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MXC coin can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, MXC has traded down 54.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get MXC alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $102,877.91 or 0.99922614 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About MXC

MXC (CRYPTO:MXC) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 8th, 2018. MXC’s total supply is 3,080,642,733 coins and its circulating supply is 3,080,658,852 coins. The official message board for MXC is medium.com/@moonchain_com. MXC’s official Twitter account is @mxcfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for MXC is https://reddit.com/r/moonchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. MXC’s official website is www.mxc.com.

MXC Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MXC (MXC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018. MXC has a current supply of 3,080,476,222.94000012. The last known price of MXC is 0.00009504 USD and is down -0.90 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 55 active market(s) with $647,971.28 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.mxc.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MXC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MXC should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MXC using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MXC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MXC and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.