ether.fi (ETHFI) Trading 14.9% Higher Over Last 7 Days

ether.fi (ETHFI) traded down 1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on November 13th. ether.fi has a market cap of $321.00 million and approximately $80.61 million worth of ether.fi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ether.fi token can currently be purchased for $0.97 or 0.00000945 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, ether.fi has traded up 14.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About ether.fi

ether.fi launched on February 28th, 2023. ether.fi’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 329,804,589 tokens. The official message board for ether.fi is medium.com/etherfi. ether.fi’s official website is www.ether.fi. ether.fi’s official Twitter account is @ether_fi.

ether.fi Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ether.fi (ETHFI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. ether.fi has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 564,063,015 in circulation. The last known price of ether.fi is 0.97309948 USD and is up 1.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 307 active market(s) with $76,475,826.91 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ether.fi/.”

