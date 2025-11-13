Meta Games Coin Trading 8.7% Higher This Week (MGC)

Meta Games Coin (MGC) traded 1.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on November 13th. One Meta Games Coin token can currently be bought for $4.78 or 0.00004638 BTC on exchanges. Meta Games Coin has a market cap of $4.82 billion and approximately $1.18 million worth of Meta Games Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Meta Games Coin has traded 8.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $102,877.91 or 0.99922614 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Meta Games Coin Token Profile

Meta Games Coin was first traded on February 19th, 2024. Meta Games Coin’s total supply is 90,999,999,700 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,010,000,000 tokens. Meta Games Coin’s official message board is link.medium.com/2yefpk4hpub. Meta Games Coin’s official Twitter account is @metagamesc. The official website for Meta Games Coin is metagamescoin.io. The Reddit community for Meta Games Coin is https://reddit.com/r/metagamescoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Meta Games Coin

According to CryptoCompare, “Meta Games Coin (MGC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Meta Games Coin has a current supply of 90,999,999,700 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Meta Games Coin is 4.77033203 USD and is up 0.90 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 39 active market(s) with $1,597,928.22 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://metagamescoin.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Meta Games Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Meta Games Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Meta Games Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

