Head to Head Comparison: Intuitive Machines (NASDAQ:LUNR) versus Spire Global (NYSE:SPIR)

Spire Global (NYSE:SPIR) and Intuitive Machines (NASDAQ:LUNR) are both small-cap aerospace companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, risk, dividends, institutional ownership and profitability.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

20.0% of Spire Global shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 72.2% of Intuitive Machines shares are owned by institutional investors. 14.7% of Spire Global shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 39.8% of Intuitive Machines shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Spire Global and Intuitive Machines”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Spire Global $93.29 million 2.76 -$102.82 million $0.49 16.08 Intuitive Machines $228.00 million 7.03 -$283.41 million ($3.24) -2.77

Spire Global has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Intuitive Machines. Intuitive Machines is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Spire Global, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Spire Global has a beta of 2.41, suggesting that its share price is 141% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Intuitive Machines has a beta of 1.42, suggesting that its share price is 42% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Spire Global and Intuitive Machines’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Spire Global 40.97% -125.66% -25.24% Intuitive Machines -106.79% N/A -7.36%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Spire Global and Intuitive Machines, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Spire Global 1 1 4 0 2.50 Intuitive Machines 3 1 10 0 2.50

Spire Global presently has a consensus price target of $17.40, suggesting a potential upside of 120.90%. Intuitive Machines has a consensus price target of $15.40, suggesting a potential upside of 71.78%. Given Spire Global’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Spire Global is more favorable than Intuitive Machines.

Summary

Intuitive Machines beats Spire Global on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Spire Global

Spire Global, Inc. provides subscription-based data, insights, predictive analytics, and related project-based services worldwide. The company offers satellite-based aircraft tracking data to power applications, drive decision making, and improve cost efficiencies; data, insights, and predictive analytics for highly accurate ship monitoring, real-time and near real-time vessel updates, port operations, ship safety and route optimization; and space-based data, AI-powered insights, and predictive weather analytics for accurate weather forecasting. It serves maritime, weather, aviation, and space services industries. The company was formerly known as Nanosatisfi, Inc. and changed its name to Spire Global, Inc. in July 2014. Spire Global, Inc. is headquartered in Vienna, Virginia.

About Intuitive Machines

Intuitive Machines, Inc. designs, manufactures, and operates space products and services in the United States. Its space systems and space infrastructure enable scientific and human exploration and utilization of lunar resources to support sustainable human presence on the moon. The company offers lunar access services, such µNova, lunar surface rover services, fixed lunar surface services, lunar orbit delivery services, rideshare delivery services to lunar orbit, as well as content sales and marketing sponsorships; and orbital services, including satellite delivery and rideshare, satellite servicing and refueling, space station servicing, satellite repositioning, and orbital debris removal. It also provides lunar data services, comprising Lunar data network, lunar south pole and far-side coverage, lunar positioning services, data relay, and data storage/caching. In addition, the company offers propulsion systems and navigation systems; engineering services contracts; lunar mobility vehicles, such as rovers and drones; power infrastructure that includes fission surface power; and human habitation systems. It serves its products to the U.S. government, commercial, and international customers. Intuitive Machines, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

