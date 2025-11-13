Magyar Telekom Tavkozlesi Nyrt (OTCMKTS:MYTAY) Shares Gap Up – Still a Buy?

Magyar Telekom Tavkozlesi Nyrt (OTCMKTS:MYTAY – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $26.6535, but opened at $27.69. Magyar Telekom Tavkozlesi Nyrt shares last traded at $27.69, with a volume of 100 shares trading hands.

Magyar Telekom Tavkozlesi Nyrt Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $27.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of $5.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.75 and a beta of 0.42.

Magyar Telekom Tavkozlesi Nyrt (OTCMKTS:MYTAY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 12th. The utilities provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $717.65 million during the quarter. Magyar Telekom Tavkozlesi Nyrt had a return on equity of 22.00% and a net margin of 19.42%.

About Magyar Telekom Tavkozlesi Nyrt

Magyar Telekom Távközlési Nyilvánosan Müködö Részvénytársaság provides fixed-line and mobile telecommunication services for residential and business customers in Hungary, Bulgaria, Romania, and the Republic of North Macedonia. It operates through MT-Hungary and North Macedonia segments. The company offers TV distribution, information communication, and system integration services; mobile telecommunication services, such as prepaid and postpaid plans, TV, broadband, and phone services; and sells telecommunications network and equipment.

