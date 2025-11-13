Centuri (NYSE:CTRI) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume on Analyst Upgrade

Centuri Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CTRI – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday after UBS Group raised their price target on the stock from $22.00 to $24.00. UBS Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock. 1,257,075 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 15% from the previous session’s volume of 1,094,658 shares.The stock last traded at $21.6750 and had previously closed at $22.12.

Several other brokerages have also commented on CTRI. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Centuri in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Centuri from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Centuri presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.25.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CTRI. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Centuri by 155.3% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 75,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,607,000 after purchasing an additional 46,168 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Centuri by 128.0% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 154,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,262,000 after acquiring an additional 86,500 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Centuri by 103.9% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 168,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,575,000 after acquiring an additional 86,044 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in Centuri in the third quarter valued at about $681,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Centuri by 345.5% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 116,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,473,000 after buying an additional 90,605 shares during the last quarter.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 725.08, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.89.

Centuri (NYSE:CTRI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $848.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $762.06 million. Centuri had a net margin of 0.09% and a return on equity of 6.37%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS. Centuri has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, analysts expect that Centuri Holdings, Inc. will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Centuri Holdings, Inc operates as a utility infrastructure services company in North America. It offers gas utility services, including maintenance, repair, installation, and replacement services for natural gas local distribution utility companies with focus on the modernization of infrastructure. The company also provides electric utility services comprising design, maintenance and repair, upgrade, and expansion services for transmission and distribution infrastructure.

