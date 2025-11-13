Indra Sistemas (OTCMKTS:ISMAY) Shares Gap Up – Still a Buy?

Indra Sistemas S.A. Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:ISMAY – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $27.8970, but opened at $28.91. Indra Sistemas shares last traded at $28.91, with a volume of 1,822 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on ISMAY shares. Berenberg Bank raised Indra Sistemas to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 17th. Oddo Bhf upgraded shares of Indra Sistemas to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Indra Sistemas has an average rating of “Buy”.

Indra Sistemas Trading Up 3.6%

The firm has a market cap of $10.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.50 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Indra Sistemas (OTCMKTS:ISMAY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter. Indra Sistemas had a net margin of 7.65% and a return on equity of 29.73%.

About Indra Sistemas

Indra Sistemas, SA operates as a technology and consulting company for aerospace, defense, and mobility business worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Defence, Air Traffic, Mobility, and Minsait. It offers Mova Consulting for planing and designing transport infrastructures; Mova Collect for ticketing, tolling, and back office applications; Mova Traffic for building traffic management and control solutions; Mova Protect for protection of businesses and people; Mova Experience; Mova Comms for connecting the transportation ecosystem with personalized communication solutions; Mova Care that provides infrastructure operation and maintenance, technology operation and maintenance, and transportation services operation and maintenance; and In-Mova Space, a technological mobility and infrastructure management platform.

