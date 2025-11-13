Mitsubishi Estate (OTCMKTS:MITEY) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Time to Buy?

Mitsubishi Estate Co. (OTCMKTS:MITEY – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 106,316 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 106% from the previous session’s volume of 51,611 shares.The stock last traded at $22.14 and had previously closed at $21.31.

Mitsubishi Estate Stock Down 0.5%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.20 and a beta of 0.20.

Mitsubishi Estate (OTCMKTS:MITEY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 10th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.14). Mitsubishi Estate had a return on equity of 5.50% and a net margin of 11.67%.The business had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.74 billion. Mitsubishi Estate has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.090-1.090 EPS.

About Mitsubishi Estate

Mitsubishi Estate Co, Ltd. engages in the real estate activities in Japan and internationally. The company develops, leases, manages, and sells office buildings and commercial facilities; operates rental offices, coworking space, virtual offices, hourly meeting rooms, home delivery storage service, commercial nursing homes, and building garages; offers real estate management, as well as building management services, such as security, facility management, cleaning, and planting services; and operates hotels and airports.

