Cipher Mining (NASDAQ:CIFR) Shares Gap Down – Here’s Why

Cipher Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:CIFR – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $17.38, but opened at $16.65. Cipher Mining shares last traded at $16.3810, with a volume of 7,571,325 shares trading hands.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CIFR shares. Northland Securities set a $27.50 target price on shares of Cipher Mining in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Cipher Mining to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Arete began coverage on Cipher Mining in a report on Wednesday, September 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Macquarie lifted their price objective on Cipher Mining from $16.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, Arete Research began coverage on Cipher Mining in a research report on Wednesday, September 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.77.

The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -89.21 and a beta of 2.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.69.

Cipher Mining (NASDAQ:CIFR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $71.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.13 million. Cipher Mining had a negative net margin of 34.16% and a negative return on equity of 9.57%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cipher Mining Inc. will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Cipher Mining news, major shareholder Holding Ltd V3 sold 535,843 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.32, for a total value of $10,888,329.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 61,316,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,245,955,222.08. The trade was a 0.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider William Iwaschuk sold 173,094 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.52, for a total transaction of $3,898,076.88. Following the transaction, the insider owned 1,054,488 shares in the company, valued at $23,747,069.76. The trade was a 14.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 20,822,449 shares of company stock worth $279,929,441. 2.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CIFR. Sherman Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Cipher Mining in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Cipher Mining in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Peterson Wealth Services acquired a new stake in shares of Cipher Mining during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Cipher Mining by 663.0% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 3,620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Cipher Mining by 184.3% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 3,454 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 12.26% of the company’s stock.

Cipher Mining Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and operation of industrial scale bitcoin mining data centers in the United States. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York. Cipher Mining Inc operates as a subsidiary of Bitfury Holding B.V.

