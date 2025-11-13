Day One Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DAWN) Shares Gap Down – Here’s What Happened

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAWN – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $10.34, but opened at $9.00. Day One Biopharmaceuticals shares last traded at $9.9350, with a volume of 902,966 shares.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DAWN. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals from $36.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.43.

The stock has a market cap of $954.21 million, a P/E ratio of -6.16 and a beta of -1.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.03.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DAWN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $39.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.20 million. Day One Biopharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 32.05% and a negative net margin of 113.53%.The company’s revenue was down 57.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Lauren Merendino sold 3,766 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.77, for a total transaction of $25,495.82. Following the transaction, the insider owned 41,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $283,872.87. This trade represents a 8.24% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Adam Dubow sold 4,365 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.77, for a total transaction of $29,551.05. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 54,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $371,388.66. This represents a 7.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 28,295 shares of company stock worth $191,557 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in Day One Biopharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $39,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 44.5% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 7,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 2,264 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Day One Biopharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $82,000. Entropy Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $69,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.95% of the company’s stock.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes targeted therapies for patients with genomically defined cancers. Its lead product candidate is tovorafenib, an oral brain-penetrant type II pan-rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for pediatric patients with relapsed/ refractory low-grade glioma.

