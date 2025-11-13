GraniteShares 2x Long AMD Daily ETF (NASDAQ:AMDL) Shares Gap Down – Time to Sell?

GraniteShares 2x Long AMD Daily ETF (NASDAQ:AMDL – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $23.74, but opened at $22.45. GraniteShares 2x Long AMD Daily ETF shares last traded at $23.3480, with a volume of 4,055,338 shares.

GraniteShares 2x Long AMD Daily ETF Stock Down 4.0%

The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.22 and a 200-day moving average of $11.14.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in GraniteShares 2x Long AMD Daily ETF in the first quarter worth $126,000. Wealthspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of GraniteShares 2x Long AMD Daily ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $77,000. Headlands Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of GraniteShares 2x Long AMD Daily ETF by 1,030.3% during the first quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 12,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 11,529 shares during the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC increased its position in shares of GraniteShares 2x Long AMD Daily ETF by 908.2% during the first quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 138,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $712,000 after acquiring an additional 124,874 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caitlin John LLC purchased a new position in GraniteShares 2x Long AMD Daily ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $210,000.

GraniteShares 2x Long AMD Daily ETF Company Profile

The GraniteShares 2x Long AMD Daily ETF (AMDL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund provides 2x leveraged exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock. AMDL was launched on Mar 4, 2024 and is issued by GraniteShares.

