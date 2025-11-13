Vestas Wind Systems AS (OTCMKTS:VWDRY) Shares Gap Down – Should You Sell?

Vestas Wind Systems AS (OTCMKTS:VWDRY – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $8.4950, but opened at $8.15. Vestas Wind Systems AS shares last traded at $8.09, with a volume of 35,343 shares.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on VWDRY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Vestas Wind Systems AS in a report on Friday, August 15th. Kepler Capital Markets cut Vestas Wind Systems AS from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. Finally, Fearnley Fonds cut shares of Vestas Wind Systems AS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Vestas Wind Systems AS Trading Down 4.8%

The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $24.49 billion, a PE ratio of 29.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.00.

Vestas Wind Systems AS (OTCMKTS:VWDRY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The energy company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $6.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.43 billion. Vestas Wind Systems AS had a return on equity of 23.25% and a net margin of 4.08%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Vestas Wind Systems AS will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Vestas Wind Systems A/S engages in the design, manufacture, installation, and services of wind turbines the United States, Denmark, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Power Solutions and Service. The Power Solutions segment offers onshore and offshore wind power plants, wind turbines, development sites, etc.

