Mondi Plc Uns (OTCMKTS:MONDY) Shares Gap Down – What’s Next?

Mondi Plc Uns (OTCMKTS:MONDY – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $22.84, but opened at $21.77. Mondi Plc Uns shares last traded at $22.70, with a volume of 15,385 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on MONDY. Zacks Research cut shares of Mondi Plc Uns from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Barclays lowered Mondi Plc Uns from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Mondi Plc Uns currently has an average rating of “Reduce”.

Get Mondi Plc Uns alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Mondi Plc Uns

Mondi Plc Uns Stock Down 0.5%

Mondi Plc Uns Cuts Dividend

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.38. The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.86.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 25th were issued a $0.4624 dividend. This represents a yield of 501.0%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 22nd.

Mondi Plc Uns Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Mondi plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of packaging and paper solutions in Africa, Western Europe, Emerging Europe, North America, South America, Asia, Australia, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Corrugated Packaging, Flexible Packaging, and Uncoated Fine Paper.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Mondi Plc Uns Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondi Plc Uns and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.