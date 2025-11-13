Visa Inc. $V Shares Bought by United Asset Strategies Inc.

United Asset Strategies Inc. grew its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 13,787 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,003 shares during the quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $4,895,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in Visa by 50.1% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 20,635 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $6,522,000 after buying an additional 6,883 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Visa by 68.9% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 11,811 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $3,733,000 after buying an additional 4,817 shares in the last quarter. Kingsman Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Visa in the first quarter worth about $1,935,000. Capital & Planning LLC lifted its position in shares of Visa by 25.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital & Planning LLC now owns 1,187 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $416,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the period. Finally, BluePointe Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 94.3% during the first quarter. BluePointe Capital Management LLC now owns 1,875 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $657,000 after acquiring an additional 910 shares during the period. 82.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 10,485 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $341.00, for a total transaction of $3,575,385.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $183,117. This trade represents a 95.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Lloyd Carney sold 900 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.48, for a total transaction of $302,832.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 2,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $830,432.64. This represents a 26.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 23,897 shares of company stock valued at $8,164,561. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on V shares. UBS Group set a $425.00 price objective on shares of Visa and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $408.00 price target (up from $396.00) on shares of Visa in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Citigroup upgraded shares of Visa to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Macquarie decreased their price objective on Visa from $425.00 to $410.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $398.00 price objective on shares of Visa and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $400.00.

Visa Trading Up 0.0%

V opened at $339.00 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Visa Inc. has a twelve month low of $299.00 and a twelve month high of $375.51. The company has a fifty day moving average of $342.72 and a 200-day moving average of $348.78. The stock has a market cap of $621.32 billion, a PE ratio of 33.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.87.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The credit-card processor reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.01. Visa had a net margin of 50.15% and a return on equity of 60.31%. The business had revenue of $10.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.71 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 11.3 EPS for the current year.

Visa Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 12th will be given a $0.67 dividend. This is an increase from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 12th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.11%.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

Featured Articles

