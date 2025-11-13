United Parcel Service, Inc. $UPS Shares Purchased by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 4.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,623,834 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 762,407 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $1,675,733,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in United Parcel Service by 3.9% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,557 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Bangor Savings Bank raised its position in United Parcel Service by 1.9% in the second quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 5,413 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $546,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. now owns 11,421 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,256,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,185 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, Wright Investors Service Inc. grew its holdings in United Parcel Service by 1.3% in the second quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 7,861 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $793,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.26% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on UPS shares. Vertical Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $100.00 to $88.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 2nd. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $114.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $96.00 target price (down from $125.00) on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Friday, September 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $110.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at United Parcel Service

In other United Parcel Service news, Director Christiana Smith Shi acquired 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $88.17 per share, for a total transaction of $44,085.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 500 shares in the company, valued at $44,085. The trade was a ? increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

United Parcel Service Price Performance

Shares of NYSE UPS opened at $96.12 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $81.47 billion, a PE ratio of 14.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $87.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.00 and a fifty-two week high of $138.67.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The transportation company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.43. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.15% and a return on equity of 40.07%. The company had revenue of $21.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.94 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. United Parcel Service has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.64 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 17th. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.8%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is presently 101.39%.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

(Free Report)

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Featured Stories

