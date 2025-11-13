PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 72,007 Shares of NIKE, Inc. $NKE

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,177,476 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 72,007 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $83,648,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Banco Santander S.A. raised its holdings in shares of NIKE by 28.3% in the 2nd quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 221,117 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $15,708,000 after purchasing an additional 48,764 shares during the period. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in NIKE by 238.8% during the second quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 141,356 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $10,042,000 after purchasing an additional 99,638 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in NIKE by 0.6% during the first quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,008,340 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $69,932,000 after buying an additional 5,601 shares during the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd bought a new stake in NIKE in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,963,000. Finally, BROOKFIELD Corp ON lifted its position in shares of NIKE by 36.2% in the first quarter. BROOKFIELD Corp ON now owns 658,598 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $41,808,000 after buying an additional 175,000 shares during the last quarter. 64.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NKE. Stifel Nicolaus set a $68.00 target price on NIKE and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. Citigroup upgraded shares of NIKE from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, September 19th. TD Cowen upgraded shares of NIKE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $78.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a research report on Monday, September 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-six have assigned a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $82.72.

NIKE Stock Performance

NYSE:NKE opened at $64.22 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.93 billion, a PE ratio of 32.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.29. NIKE, Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.28 and a twelve month high of $82.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 30th. The footwear maker reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.22. NIKE had a net margin of 6.23% and a return on equity of 21.16%. The firm had revenue of $11.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Treasure Heinle sold 4,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.27, for a total value of $306,461.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 29,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,095,052.92. The trade was a 12.76% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jorgen Vig Knudstorp bought 16,150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $62.09 per share, for a total transaction of $1,002,753.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 21,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,327,980.92. This trade represents a 308.32% increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

