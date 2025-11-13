Wealth Alliance LLC Increases Position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April $PAPR

Wealth Alliance LLC increased its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April (BATS:PAPR – Free Report) by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,823 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,514 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance LLC’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April were worth $888,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April by 13.3% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,305,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,199,000 after buying an additional 270,817 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,551,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,867,000 after acquiring an additional 226,950 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April by 814.0% in the second quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 887,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,107,000 after buying an additional 790,688 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April by 42.5% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 352,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,131,000 after acquiring an additional 104,983 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April by 3.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 335,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,970,000 after purchasing an additional 12,362 shares during the last quarter.

Get Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - April alerts:

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April Stock Up 10.4%

Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April stock traded up $3.65 during trading on Thursday, reaching $38.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 192,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,845. The company has a market capitalization of $875.17 million, a P/E ratio of 24.09 and a beta of 0.43. Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April has a 12-month low of $32.74 and a 12-month high of $37.80. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $38.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.53.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April Company Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New (PAPR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PAPR was launched on Apr 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April (BATS:PAPR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - April Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - April and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.