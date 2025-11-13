PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Buys 3,871 Shares of The Progressive Corporation $PGR

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 1.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 322,933 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,871 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Progressive were worth $86,178,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. New York Life Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Progressive by 1.4% during the second quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 87,760 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $23,420,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192 shares during the last quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Progressive in the second quarter worth about $306,000. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP lifted its stake in shares of Progressive by 199.0% in the second quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP now owns 9,411 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,511,000 after buying an additional 6,263 shares in the last quarter. VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al purchased a new stake in shares of Progressive during the second quarter valued at approximately $13,583,000. Finally, Whalen Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Progressive in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $647,000. Institutional investors own 85.34% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider John Jo Murphy sold 2,218 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.78, for a total value of $556,230.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 45,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,466,664.72. This represents a 4.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Patrick K. Callahan sold 6,420 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.22, for a total value of $1,555,052.40. Following the sale, the insider owned 15,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,679,806.24. This represents a 29.71% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 51,782 shares of company stock worth $12,708,788. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PGR stock opened at $221.81 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $231.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $251.09. The stock has a market cap of $130.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.17, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The Progressive Corporation has a twelve month low of $199.90 and a twelve month high of $292.99.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 15th. The insurance provider reported $4.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.04 by ($0.59). The firm had revenue of $21.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.64 billion. Progressive had a net margin of 12.57% and a return on equity of 33.88%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.58 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Progressive Corporation will post 14.68 EPS for the current year.

PGR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Research downgraded Progressive from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 10th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Progressive from $268.00 to $261.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley set a $214.00 price target on shares of Progressive and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Progressive in a report on Monday, September 15th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised Progressive to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $269.90.

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, business related general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

