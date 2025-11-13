Wealth Alliance LLC Purchases 1,002 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. $MRK

Wealth Alliance LLC grew its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) by 6.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 16,481 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,002 shares during the quarter. Wealth Alliance LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $1,305,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRK. Forsta AP Fonden lifted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 793,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,798,000 after acquiring an additional 83,000 shares during the period. KBC Group NV raised its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,479,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,306,000 after purchasing an additional 90,834 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,308,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,742,000 after purchasing an additional 74,494 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 24,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,934,000 after buying an additional 2,535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service lifted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 5,531,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,898,000 after purchasing an additional 258,320 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.07% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Merck & Co., Inc.

In related news, EVP David Michael Williams sold 8,614 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.59, for a total value of $720,044.26. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 24,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,054,475.02. This represents a 25.95% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Performance

MRK traded up $1.86 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $93.31. 1,836,123 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,454,091. The firm has a market capitalization of $231.61 billion, a PE ratio of 14.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.34. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $73.31 and a 52 week high of $105.07. The company’s 50-day moving average is $84.90 and its 200 day moving average is $82.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.22. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 25.79% and a return on equity of 41.05%. The business had revenue of $17.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.57 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Merck & Co., Inc. has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.930-8.980 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 9.01 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MRK. Citigroup began coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Monday, October 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Scotiabank assumed coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Thursday. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $97.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Merck & Co., Inc. presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.50.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc is a health care company, which engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

