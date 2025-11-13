Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Reduces Stake in Datadog, Inc. $DDOG

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp trimmed its position in shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report) by 7.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 453,085 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,030 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned approximately 0.13% of Datadog worth $60,863,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of DDOG. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Datadog in the 4th quarter worth about $209,000. Bison Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Datadog during the fourth quarter worth about $228,000. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Datadog by 10.3% in the first quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 3,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. grew its position in shares of Datadog by 1,088.6% in the first quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 48,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,815,000 after purchasing an additional 44,448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Datadog by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $601,000 after buying an additional 705 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Datadog alerts:

Datadog Trading Down 3.5%

NASDAQ:DDOG opened at $190.89 on Thursday. Datadog, Inc. has a one year low of $81.63 and a one year high of $201.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a current ratio of 3.66. The stock has a market cap of $66.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 615.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 56.43 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $153.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $136.97.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Datadog ( NASDAQ:DDOG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $885.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $852.77 million. Datadog had a net margin of 3.32% and a return on equity of 4.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. Datadog has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.000-2.020 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 0.54-0.56 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Datadog, Inc. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America upped their price objective on Datadog from $180.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on shares of Datadog from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Datadog from $140.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Macquarie raised their target price on shares of Datadog from $175.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price target on Datadog from $184.00 to $221.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Thirty-one investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $207.38.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on DDOG

Insider Activity

In other Datadog news, CTO Alexis Le-Quoc sold 55,352 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.83, for a total value of $7,407,758.16. Following the sale, the chief technology officer owned 438,885 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,735,979.55. This trade represents a 11.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Amit Agarwal sold 45,444 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.08, for a total value of $6,820,235.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 1,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $246,131.20. This represents a 96.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 1,489,813 shares of company stock worth $205,390,637 over the last three months. Insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Datadog Company Profile

(Free Report)

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products comprise infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, data streams and universal service monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, workflow automation, observability pipelines, cloud cost and cloud security management, application security management, cloud SIEM, sensitive data scanner, and CI visibility.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Datadog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Datadog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.