WASHINGTON TRUST Co Lowers Holdings in Accenture PLC $ACN

WASHINGTON TRUST Co decreased its holdings in Accenture PLC (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 77,915 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 328 shares during the quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s holdings in Accenture were worth $23,288,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ACN. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA purchased a new position in Accenture in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. RMG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Accenture in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. WPG Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Accenture in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Cheviot Value Management LLC purchased a new stake in Accenture during the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Fiduciary Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Accenture in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors own 75.14% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ACN. Rothschild Redb cut Accenture from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Accenture from $355.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Accenture from $370.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 26th. Dbs Bank upgraded shares of Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their price objective on shares of Accenture from $305.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Accenture currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $294.25.

Accenture Price Performance

ACN traded up $0.25 during trading on Thursday, reaching $246.78. The stock had a trading volume of 299,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,843,406. The stock has a market cap of $162.50 billion, a PE ratio of 20.33, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.28. Accenture PLC has a one year low of $229.40 and a one year high of $398.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42. The business has a 50-day moving average of $244.95 and a 200-day moving average of $273.74.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 25th. The information technology services provider reported $3.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.05. Accenture had a return on equity of 26.45% and a net margin of 11.02%.The company had revenue of $17.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.34 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.66 EPS. Accenture’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. Accenture has set its FY 2026 guidance at 13.190-13.570 EPS. Q1 2026 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Accenture PLC will post 12.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Accenture Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.63 per share. This is an increase from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 10th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.6%. Accenture’s payout ratio is 53.66%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 5,917 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.62, for a total value of $1,459,250.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 8,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,120,685.38. The trade was a 40.76% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Ryoji Sekido sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.47, for a total transaction of $623,675.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 1,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $346,763.30. This trade represents a 64.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 33,319 shares of company stock worth $8,335,225. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Accenture Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

