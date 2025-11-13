Labcorp (NYSE:LH) CEO Sells $1,509,498.75 in Stock

Labcorp Holdings Inc. (NYSE:LH – Get Free Report) CEO Adam Schechter sold 5,745 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.75, for a total value of $1,509,498.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 87,574 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,010,068.50. This trade represents a 6.16% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Labcorp Trading Up 1.1%

NYSE LH traded up $2.82 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $268.82. 90,272 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 711,593. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.29 billion, a PE ratio of 26.51, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.55. Labcorp Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $209.38 and a 1-year high of $293.72. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $273.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $263.24.

Labcorp (NYSE:LH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The medical research company reported $4.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.13 by $0.05. Labcorp had a net margin of 6.21% and a return on equity of 15.85%. The company had revenue of $3.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.50 earnings per share. Labcorp’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Labcorp has set its FY 2025 guidance at 16.150-16.500 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Labcorp Holdings Inc. will post 16.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Labcorp Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Labcorp

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 26th. Labcorp’s dividend payout ratio is 28.29%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Labcorp by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,879,225 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,593,395,000 after purchasing an additional 156,717 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Labcorp by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,863,039 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,014,086,000 after acquiring an additional 36,003 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Labcorp by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,637,350 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $756,878,000 after acquiring an additional 440,224 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its position in shares of Labcorp by 39.1% during the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 2,220,056 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $516,696,000 after acquiring an additional 624,099 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Labcorp by 2.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,113,460 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $552,445,000 after purchasing an additional 44,630 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.94% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Labcorp from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 2nd. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Labcorp in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Labcorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 26th. Truist Financial set a $320.00 price target on Labcorp in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Labcorp from $285.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 17th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $297.07.

About Labcorp

Labcorp Holdings, Inc engages in providing medical testing services. The company was founded on April 16, 2024 and is headquartered in Burlington, NC.

