Vanguard Information Technology ETF $VGT is Richmond Brothers Inc.’s 8th Largest Position

Richmond Brothers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 65.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,851 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,292 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Information Technology ETF accounts for approximately 4.7% of Richmond Brothers Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Richmond Brothers Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $7,197,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sawyer & Company Inc acquired a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Rice Partnership LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the second quarter worth $40,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 62.5% during the second quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 65 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Evermay Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 300.0% in the first quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 1st quarter worth $56,000.

Get Vanguard Information Technology ETF alerts:

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Trading Down 1.2%

Shares of VGT opened at $764.57 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $752.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $684.79. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a twelve month low of $451.00 and a twelve month high of $806.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.55 and a beta of 1.25.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.