Verus Capital Partners LLC Has $98,000 Stock Position in Blackrock Tcp Capital Corp. $TCPC

Verus Capital Partners LLC cut its position in shares of Blackrock Tcp Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TCPC – Free Report) by 79.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,750 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 49,350 shares during the period. Verus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Blackrock Tcp Capital were worth $98,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TCPC. Midwest Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Blackrock Tcp Capital in the second quarter worth about $96,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Blackrock Tcp Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at $115,000. Next Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Blackrock Tcp Capital by 2,131.4% in the 2nd quarter. Next Capital Management LLC now owns 1,134,826 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $8,738,000 after acquiring an additional 1,083,968 shares in the last quarter. Access Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Blackrock Tcp Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at about $418,000. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Blackrock Tcp Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $114,000.

Blackrock Tcp Capital Trading Up 0.6%

NASDAQ:TCPC traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $5.91. The company had a trading volume of 72,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 611,811. The firm has a market cap of $500.99 million, a P/E ratio of -34.68 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 14.07 and a current ratio of 14.06. Blackrock Tcp Capital Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $5.39 and a fifty-two week high of $9.72.

Blackrock Tcp Capital Dividend Announcement

Blackrock Tcp Capital ( NASDAQ:TCPC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The investment management company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.01). Blackrock Tcp Capital had a negative net margin of 4.98% and a positive return on equity of 15.12%. The business had revenue of $50.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.01 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Blackrock Tcp Capital Corp. will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 17th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 17th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 16.9%. Blackrock Tcp Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -769.23%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on TCPC shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded Blackrock Tcp Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, November 2nd. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Blackrock Tcp Capital in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Blackrock Tcp Capital from $6.00 to $5.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $6.50.

Blackrock Tcp Capital Profile

BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in direct equity and debt investments in middle-market, small businesses, debt securities, senior secured loans, junior loans, originated loans, mezzanine, senior debt instruments, bonds, and secondary-market investments. It typically invests in communication services, public relations services, television, wireless telecommunication services, apparel, textile mills, restaurants, retailing, energy, oil and gas extraction, Patent owners and Lessors, Federal and Federally- Sponsored Credit agencies, insurance, hospital and healthcare centers, Biotechnology, engineering services, heavy electrical equipment, tax accounting, scientific and related consulting services, charter freight air transportation, Information technology consulting, application hosting services, software diagram and design, computer aided design, communication equipment, electronics manufacturing equipment, computer components, chemicals.

Featured Stories

