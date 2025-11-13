Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) Director Harry Curtis Acquires 5,000 Shares

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH – Get Free Report) Director Harry Curtis acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.25 per share, with a total value of $96,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 50,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $968,756.25. This trade represents a 11.03% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Norwegian Cruise Line Stock Performance

NCLH stock traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $19.16. The stock had a trading volume of 2,366,671 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,720,936. The stock has a market cap of $8.72 billion, a PE ratio of 13.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 2.22. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.93. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a 52-week low of $14.21 and a 52-week high of $29.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.05, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.18.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.03. Norwegian Cruise Line had a net margin of 7.52% and a return on equity of 59.88%. The business had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.03 billion. Norwegian Cruise Line has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.270-0.270 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 2.100-2.100 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. will post 1.48 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.26.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Norwegian Cruise Line

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 0.9% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,581,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,903,000 after acquiring an additional 33,549 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 1.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 53,960,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,023,092,000 after acquiring an additional 653,279 shares in the last quarter. MQS Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line during the first quarter worth about $249,000. LBP AM SA raised its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 138.1% in the second quarter. LBP AM SA now owns 452,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,185,000 after purchasing an additional 262,714 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 35.3% during the 1st quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 55,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after acquiring an additional 14,486 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.58% of the company’s stock.

Norwegian Cruise Line Company Profile

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various ports, including Scandinavia, Northern Europe, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, Hawaii, Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, India, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

