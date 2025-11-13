Energy Services of America Co. $ESOA Shares Sold by Verus Capital Partners LLC

Verus Capital Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Energy Services of America Co. (NASDAQ:ESOA – Free Report) by 31.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,075 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,175 shares during the period. Verus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Energy Services of America were worth $110,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Energy Services of America in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. PharVision Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Energy Services of America in the 1st quarter valued at $101,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Energy Services of America in the first quarter valued at about $124,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI acquired a new stake in Energy Services of America during the 1st quarter worth approximately $166,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in Energy Services of America in the 1st quarter valued at $253,000. 2.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ESOA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Energy Services of America in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Energy Services of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.00.

Energy Services of America Stock Performance

NASDAQ ESOA traded down $0.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $10.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 218,066. Energy Services of America Co. has a 12 month low of $7.64 and a 12 month high of $19.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.14.

Energy Services of America Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 6th were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 6th. Energy Services of America’s payout ratio is currently 65.57%.

Energy Services of America Company Profile

Energy Services of America Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides contracting services for utilities and energy related companies in the United States. The company constructs, replaces, and repairs interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines and storage facilities for utility companies and private natural gas companies; and provides services relating to pipeline, storage facilities, and plant works.

