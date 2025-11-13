Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO) CEO Scott Davis Sells 23,315 Shares

Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EKSO – Get Free Report) CEO Scott Davis sold 23,315 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.80, for a total value of $111,912.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 78,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $378,129.60. This trade represents a 22.84% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
Shares of NASDAQ:EKSO traded down $0.33 during trading on Thursday, reaching $5.12. The stock had a trading volume of 22,843 shares, compared to its average volume of 116,842. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.43 million, a PE ratio of -0.91 and a beta of 1.08. Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.73 and a 52 week high of $14.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.80.
Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.99) by $0.45. The company had revenue of $4.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.16 million. Ekso Bionics had a negative return on equity of 90.71% and a negative net margin of 70.74%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc. will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current year.
Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Ekso Bionics in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ekso Bionics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $562.50.
Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc designs, develops, sells, and rents exoskeleton products in the Americas, Germany, Poland, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in two segments, EksoHealth and EksoWorks. The EksoHealth segment designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets exoskeletons for applications in the medical markets.
