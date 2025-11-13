ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI) VP Virginia Ruth Sanzone Sells 930 Shares

ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI – Get Free Report) VP Virginia Ruth Sanzone sold 930 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.34, for a total transaction of $132,376.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 5,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $776,607.04. This represents a 14.56% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

ICU Medical Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ICUI traded down $0.65 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $138.50. 12,747 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 270,095. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $124.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $128.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 2.44. ICU Medical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $107.00 and a twelve month high of $175.51. The company has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -91.12 and a beta of 0.83.

Get ICU Medical alerts:

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $533.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $511.46 million. ICU Medical had a positive return on equity of 7.24% and a negative net margin of 1.56%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.59 EPS. ICU Medical has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.350-7.650 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that ICU Medical, Inc. will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ICUI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of ICU Medical from $153.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Raymond James Financial dropped their price target on ICU Medical from $187.00 to $180.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of ICU Medical in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. KeyCorp raised their target price on ICU Medical from $173.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of ICU Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ICU Medical presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.75.

Get Our Latest Report on ICU Medical

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. River Road Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ICU Medical by 207.0% during the second quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 651,492 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $83,658,000 after buying an additional 439,263 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in ICU Medical in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,633,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ICU Medical during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,928,000. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in shares of ICU Medical by 25.2% in the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 796,704 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $93,246,000 after purchasing an additional 160,380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in ICU Medical by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 872,993 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $104,718,000 after buying an additional 126,072 shares during the last quarter. 96.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ICU Medical Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ICU Medical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices used in infusion therapy, vascular access, and vital care applications worldwide. Its infusion therapy products include needlefree products under the MicroClave, MicroClave Clear, and NanoClave brands; Neutron catheter patency devices; ChemoClave and ChemoLock closed system transfer devices, which are used to limit the escape of hazardous drugs or vapor concentrations, block the transfer of environmental contaminants into the system, and eliminates the risk of needlestick injury; Tego needle free connectors; Deltec GRIPPER non-coring needles for portal access; and ClearGuard, SwabCap, and SwabTip disinfection caps.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ICU Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ICU Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.