Wealth Alliance LLC Acquires 401 Shares of Elevance Health, Inc. $ELV

Wealth Alliance LLC lifted its holdings in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 33.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,596 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the quarter. Wealth Alliance LLC’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $621,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. M&G PLC grew its holdings in Elevance Health by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. M&G PLC now owns 930,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,884,000 after buying an additional 133,992 shares in the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden lifted its position in Elevance Health by 9.2% during the second quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 78,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,378,000 after purchasing an additional 6,600 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in Elevance Health by 1.0% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 317,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,321,000 after acquiring an additional 3,268 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service lifted its position in Elevance Health by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 536,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,636,000 after buying an additional 5,308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advyzon Investment Management LLC grew its position in Elevance Health by 12.5% during the second quarter. Advyzon Investment Management LLC now owns 710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Elevance Health alerts:

Elevance Health Stock Up 0.5%

NYSE ELV traded up $1.78 during trading on Thursday, hitting $329.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 116,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,940,180. The company has a market cap of $73.21 billion, a PE ratio of 13.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $329.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $342.54. Elevance Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $273.71 and a fifty-two week high of $458.75.

Elevance Health Announces Dividend

Elevance Health ( NYSE:ELV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 21st. The company reported $6.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.03 by $1.00. The business had revenue of $50.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.26 billion. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 2.84%.The company’s revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $8.37 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 33.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 5th will be paid a dividend of $1.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 5th. This represents a $6.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.1%. Elevance Health’s payout ratio is 27.96%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Susan D. Devore acquired 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $312.15 per share, for a total transaction of $374,580.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 3,502 shares in the company, valued at $1,093,149.30. The trade was a 52.13% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ELV has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Leerink Partners reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $310.00 price objective (down from $510.00) on shares of Elevance Health in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Guggenheim increased their target price on Elevance Health from $360.00 to $398.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $445.00 to $420.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 16th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Elevance Health from $435.00 to $425.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 5th. Finally, Truist Financial set a $400.00 target price on Elevance Health in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $397.33.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Elevance Health

Elevance Health Company Profile

(Free Report)

Elevance Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Health Benefits, CarelonRx, Carelon Services, and Corporate & Other. It offers a variety of health plans and services to program members; health products; an array of fee-based administrative managed care services; and specialty and other insurance products and services, such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability, and supplemental health insurance benefits.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ELV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Elevance Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elevance Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.