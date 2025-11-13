B. Riley Predicts Reduced Earnings for Burford Capital

Burford Capital Limited (NYSE:BUR – Free Report) – Research analysts at B. Riley decreased their FY2025 EPS estimates for shares of Burford Capital in a research note issued on Tuesday, November 11th. B. Riley analyst T. D’agostino now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.78 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.16. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Burford Capital’s current full-year earnings is $1.28 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Burford Capital’s Q1 2026 earnings at $0.36 EPS.

Burford Capital (NYSE:BUR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.39). Burford Capital had a return on equity of 7.48% and a net margin of 37.08%.The firm had revenue of $174.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.03 million.

BUR has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Burford Capital from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. Weiss Ratings downgraded Burford Capital from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Burford Capital in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Burford Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

Burford Capital stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $8.86. 622,705 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,525,609. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 10.09 and a quick ratio of 10.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.65. The company has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.20 and a beta of 0.56. Burford Capital has a fifty-two week low of $8.76 and a fifty-two week high of $15.73.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BUR. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Burford Capital by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd now owns 7,732,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,260,000 after buying an additional 496,616 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Burford Capital by 34.3% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,078,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,680,000 after purchasing an additional 1,551,357 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Burford Capital by 9.2% during the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,432,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,974,000 after purchasing an additional 455,627 shares in the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP boosted its holdings in shares of Burford Capital by 35.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 3,966,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,436,000 after buying an additional 1,033,114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenlea Lane Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Burford Capital by 325.4% in the 2nd quarter. Greenlea Lane Capital Management LLC now owns 3,362,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,724,000 after purchasing an additional 2,571,917 shares during the last quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 4th. Investors of record on Friday, October 31st will be issued a $0.0625 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 125.0%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 31st. Burford Capital’s payout ratio is currently 31.58%.

Burford Capital Limited provides legal finance products and services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Capital Provision, and Asset Management and Other Provision. The Capital Provision segment provides capital to the legal industry or in connection with legal matters directly and through investment in private funds; legal risk management services; lower risk legal finance business focusing on pre-settlement litigation matters with lower risk and lower expected returns; post-settlement finance; and complex strategies in which it acts as a principal and acquires assets that are mispriced.

