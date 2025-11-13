Aviat Networks (NASDAQ:AVNW) Director Bruce Taten Sells 3,268 Shares

Aviat Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVNW – Get Free Report) Director Bruce Taten sold 3,268 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.39, for a total transaction of $76,438.52. Following the sale, the director owned 20,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $476,945.49. This represents a 13.81% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
Aviat Networks Trading Down 1.6%
NASDAQ AVNW traded down $0.37 on Thursday, hitting $22.72. 18,846 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 118,896. The firm has a market capitalization of $291.66 million, a P/E ratio of 284.04 and a beta of 1.57. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $23.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.35. Aviat Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.50 and a twelve month high of $26.83.
Aviat Networks (NASDAQ:AVNW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $81.25 million during the quarter. Aviat Networks had a return on equity of 5.77% and a net margin of 0.31%. Analysts predict that Aviat Networks, Inc. will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aviat Networks
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wall Street Zen raised Aviat Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 13th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Aviat Networks from a “sell (d)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a report on Monday. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target (up from $33.00) on shares of Aviat Networks in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, Lake Street Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of Aviat Networks in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Aviat Networks presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.00.
Get Our Latest Stock Report on Aviat Networks
Aviat Networks Company Profile
Aviat Networks, Inc provides microwave networking and wireless access networking solutions in North America, Africa, the Middle East, Europe, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers outdoor, indoor, and split-mount radios; microwave routers, switches, and trunking; and private LTE, virtual fiber, and element management products; and hosted software products, such as aviat design, frequency assurance software, and health assurance software.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Aviat Networks
- Why Invest in 5G? How to Invest in 5G Stocks
- 4 High-Yield Real Estate Stocks to Buy as Investors Get Defensive
- How to Invest in Tech Stocks and Top Tech Stocks to Consider
- Oklo’s Meltdown Is Over: A Robust Rebound Lies Ahead
- What is a Stock Market Index and How Do You Use Them?
- 3 Reasons On Holding’s Sell-Off Is Over and New Highs Are Coming
Receive News & Ratings for Aviat Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aviat Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.