Aviat Networks (NASDAQ:AVNW) Director Bruce Taten Sells 3,268 Shares

Aviat Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVNW – Get Free Report) Director Bruce Taten sold 3,268 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.39, for a total transaction of $76,438.52. Following the sale, the director owned 20,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $476,945.49. This represents a 13.81% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

NASDAQ AVNW traded down $0.37 on Thursday, hitting $22.72. 18,846 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 118,896. The firm has a market capitalization of $291.66 million, a P/E ratio of 284.04 and a beta of 1.57. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $23.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.35. Aviat Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.50 and a twelve month high of $26.83.

Aviat Networks (NASDAQ:AVNW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $81.25 million during the quarter. Aviat Networks had a return on equity of 5.77% and a net margin of 0.31%. Analysts predict that Aviat Networks, Inc. will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Aviat Networks during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of Aviat Networks by 40.2% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 2,720 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in Aviat Networks during the 3rd quarter worth $63,000. AlphaQuest LLC lifted its stake in Aviat Networks by 69.2% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 3,810 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 1,558 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in Aviat Networks in the first quarter valued at $82,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wall Street Zen raised Aviat Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 13th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Aviat Networks from a “sell (d)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a report on Monday. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target (up from $33.00) on shares of Aviat Networks in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, Lake Street Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of Aviat Networks in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Aviat Networks presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

Aviat Networks, Inc provides microwave networking and wireless access networking solutions in North America, Africa, the Middle East, Europe, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers outdoor, indoor, and split-mount radios; microwave routers, switches, and trunking; and private LTE, virtual fiber, and element management products; and hosted software products, such as aviat design, frequency assurance software, and health assurance software.

