BlackRock $BLK Shares Sold by WASHINGTON TRUST Co

WASHINGTON TRUST Co reduced its holdings in shares of BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 24,758 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 91 shares during the quarter. BlackRock accounts for approximately 0.9% of WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $25,977,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLK. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in shares of BlackRock by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,575 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,615,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the period. Bison Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 1,052 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new position in BlackRock during the first quarter valued at about $208,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the first quarter valued at $16,026,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its position in BlackRock by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 9,350 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $8,849,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.69% of the company’s stock.

BLK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on BlackRock from $1,215.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 13th. Loop Capital set a $1,255.00 target price on BlackRock in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of BlackRock in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on BlackRock from $1,200.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on BlackRock from $1,163.00 to $1,312.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,303.41.

In related news, Director Rachel Lord sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,165.04, for a total value of $13,980,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 7,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,394,113.20. This trade represents a 62.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

BLK stock traded down $6.87 during trading on Thursday, hitting $1,087.06. 29,636 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 711,044. The company has a current ratio of 4.04, a quick ratio of 4.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. BlackRock has a 52-week low of $773.74 and a 52-week high of $1,219.94. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1,129.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,073.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $168.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.95, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.48.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 14th. The asset manager reported $11.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $11.78 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $6.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.22 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.36% and a net margin of 26.64%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $11.46 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that BlackRock will post 47.41 EPS for the current year.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

